200 women in the district become entrepreneurs

Small businesses with turnover less than Rs 25 lakh

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

The state government's Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme and Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme have shaped over 200 women entrepreneurs in the district. The women from the backward class have also come forward in setting up small businesses. The women have been provided guidance and financial assistance through the district industrial center and Khadi Gram Udyog.

The state and Central governments have introduced various schemes to reduce unemployment. But women are unaware of these schemes. However, the district industrial center and Khadi Gram Udyog have succeeded in reaching out to women in rural areas. In all, 200 women from the district have benefited from these schemes. Also, 31 men have become entrepreneurs. These businesses include setting up of plastic recycling industry, food processing, dairy, poultry and goat farming industry, incense sticks manufacturing, carpet weaving, handicraft industries, organic soaps, jute bags, pickles and fried snacks units, chips and biscuits, medical requirements and paper napkins and toilet rolls.

25 per cent subsidy

The beneficiaries in these schemes receive 25 per cent subsidy if they are from rural areas and 15 per cent subsidy if they are from urban areas. In addition, 35 per cent subsidy is being given to backward class, other backward class, minority women, ex-servicemen and disabled beneficiaries for rural areas and 25 per cent for urban areas. The nationalized banks approve the loan proposals received from the centre.

Business has grown tremendously

I have set up a handicraft industry in Chikalthana, a year ago. The business has grown tremendously and we are receiving orders from all over India. The training, marketing and business strategies were taught by the center. Marketing on social media proved very beneficial to reach out to customers. Our turnover has grown to Rs 12 lakh and have employed 4 women, said woman entrepreneur Vandana Pansare.

Now a successful entrepreneur

Taking advantage of this scheme, I have set up a small medical requirement manufacturing unit in Waluj. Doing business was initially a challenge, however now I am an established entrepreneur. Our turnover has grown to Rs 15 lakh and have employed 5 women. We are also planning to set up a paper roll and napkin manufacturing unit, said Sangeeta Waghchaure, entrepreneur.