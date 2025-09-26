20,000 Vehicles running daily on roads with 70% potholes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The renovation of the existing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Ahilyanagar–Pune route has been delayed. As a result, around 70% of the road is filled with potholes, forcing nearly 20,000 vehicles to struggle through them every day.

In October 2024, the government decided to transfer this route to the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC) and upgrade it to the status of a National Highway, designated as NH-753F. This project is part of the improvement plan for the current Pune–Shirur–Ahilyanagar–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar highway.

Under the plan, the 53 km Pune–Shirur stretch will be widened to six lanes at a cost of ₹7,515 crore. The Shirur–Ahilyanagar bypass to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stretch is also to be improved, with the entire project estimated at ₹9,000 crore. Of this, 30% (₹2,254 crore) will come from institutional loans, while 70% (₹5,260 crore) will be raised through bank loans by the corporation. The Ahilyanagar–Devgad section will be developed at a cost of ₹410 crore, while the subsequent stretch will cost around ₹600 crore. After completion, toll collection will be introduced.

Currently, tolls are already being collected on the Shirur–Ahilyanagar–Devgad–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stretch. Toll collection on this stretch will end between December 2029 and January 2037, after which the road will remain with the Public Works Department (PWD). The Ahilyanagar–Devgad section, where toll collection has already ended, will be handed over to MSIDC. The Pune–Shirur project costing ₹7,515 crore will be executed by MSIDC on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) basis with toll rights for 30 years. As per the 2008 policy, tolls will be collected once the work is completed.

Current Situation:

The road from Kaigaon, Devgad, Newasa, Ghodegaon, Pandhari Pool, and ghat sections up to Ahilyanagar is riddled with potholes.

Around 20,000 vehicles travel daily on this route.

The last widening was done 24 years ago.

Toll collection will continue until December 2029–January 2037.

Repairs only after monsoon:

On the matter of filling potholes, MSIDC officials clarified that they cannot take any immediate decision. Only 40 km of the road has been officially transferred to MSIDC. Carrying out repairs just on that section and starting toll collection would not be appropriate. Hence, a proposal has been sent to the Chief Minister. The PWD will have to undertake the repairs, which will only begin after the monsoon.