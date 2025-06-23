21 arrested, but gold still vanishes did 6 robbers really need a football team?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch has apprehended another accused in Bajajnagar MIDC Waluj robbery case, where gold, silver, and cash worth over Rs 3.46 crore were looted from the residence of industrialist Santosh Ladda. Despite multiple arrests over the past month, over 4.9 kg of the stolen gold remains untraced, keeping investigators on their toes.

The latest arrest was made on June 22, when Rajesh Sathe (30, Ganesh Park in Ambajogai, Beed district), was nabbed based on confidential intelligence. Sathe had been absconding since the dacoity on May 15 and was tracked down by a team led by PSI Pravin Padalkar and crime branch officers PI Sambhaji Pawar, Sandeep Tawde, Vilas Muthe, and Santosh Chaure. He was produced before the court on June 23 and remanded to police custody till June 26. The robbery, which occurred between 2 am and 4 am at Ladda’s bungalow in Bajajnagar, involved six armed men who climbed to the upper floor using a ladder, overpowered and tied up security guard Sanjay Zhalke, and looted 5.5 kg of gold, 32 kg of silver, Rs 70,000 in cash, and a mobile phone. The case was registered at MIDC Waluj police station.

Over the past 39 days, 21 accused have been arrested. The police have recovered Rs 8 lakh in cash, three four-wheelers, a two-wheeler, 32 kg of silver, and 574 grams of gold. However, the whereabouts of over 4.9 kg of the stolen gold remain a mystery.

What’s Next?

Police sources indicate that further custodial interrogations are expected in the coming days to crack open the missing gold angle.