21 corona patients reported on Friday

Aurangabad, July 1:

As many as, 21new patients were reported on Friday.

14 patients were found in the city and 07 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Friday

Patients found: 21 (City: 14, Rural: 07)

Total Patients: 1,70,130

Patients discharged: 28 (City: 23, Rural: 05)

Total Discharged: 1,66,232

Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Friday)

Active Patients: 164

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,25,709

First Dose: 30,14,712

Second Dose: 23,17,868

Precaution Dose: 93,129