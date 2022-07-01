21 corona patients reported on Friday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 1, 2022 10:10 PM2022-07-01T22:10:13+5:302022-07-01T22:10:13+5:30
As many as, 21new patients were reported on Friday.
14 patients were found in the city and 07 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Friday
Patients found: 21 (City: 14, Rural: 07)
Total Patients: 1,70,130
Patients discharged: 28 (City: 23, Rural: 05)
Total Discharged: 1,66,232
Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Friday)
Active Patients: 164
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,25,709
First Dose: 30,14,712
Second Dose: 23,17,868
Precaution Dose: 93,129