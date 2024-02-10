21 Kundi Yag begins at Varad Ganesh temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Twenty one Yadya Kund were lit in the morning at Varad Ganesh Temple in Samarthnagar on Saturday. Ganesh Yaga started today with 42 Yajmanas making offerings of Modks, sesame, barley, puffed rice, Samidha and ghee.

On the occasion of Ganesh Jayanti, 21 Yadnya Kunds were prepared in traditional manner in the temple hall. One host couple was seated in front. Beside them were the Yadnya Samidhas. Over 11 Avartans were said on the first day. On Sunday, 110 arvartans will be said on Sunday. Devotees were offered the Mahaprasad in the afternoon. Ganesh sabha president Prakarsh Pinge, vice president Sunil Khoche, secretary Anil Deshmukh and others were present.