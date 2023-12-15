21 tolas of gold ornaments stolen from running ST Bus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MIDC Cidco police has registered a case against unidentified thieves for stealing 21 tolas of gold ornaments and cash of a farmer couple, from a running Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, between Badnapur and Cidco Bus Stand on December 14. The couple were coming to attend a marriage function of their relative in the city.

The complainant Kamal Pandit Chavan (Nanegaon in Badnapur) along with her husband boarded the state transport bus heading towards Nashik on Thursday at 11 am.

There was a full rush of passengers in the bus, therefore, the couple were standing. They had kept the bag containing ornaments beneath the seat.

However, the couple was surprised when the ornaments were missing from the bag after getting down at the Cidco Bus Stand. The missing ornaments included two gold chains of 80 grams weight, ‘pohehar’ of 70 grams, four rings of two tolas, ear rings of 10 grams etc. The cash Rs 20,000 was also missing from the bag.

It is learnt that when the Chavan couple were standing four women were sitting on the floor in the bus. Their movements were suspicious. Above all, they got down near Dhoot Hospital before the bus reached the bus stand. Hence the Chavan couple suspected that their ornaments and cash would have been stolen by those women only. Hence the police registered the case and further investigation is on.