21-year-old youth dies in Karodi flyover hit-and-run

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 21-year-old youth died on the spot after a speeding, unidentified vehicle hit his two-wheeler near the Karodi flyover on the Dhule–Solapur highway around 10.30 pm on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Pratik Gore. Pratik, a resident of Satara area in the city and originally from Koradgaon (Pathardi, Ahilyanagar), had gone to the Karodi area with a friend for work. While passing under the flyover, a vehicle rammed into them. Pratik suffered a fatal head injury and collapsed instantly. His friend sustained injuries. Daulatabad police personnel, including sub-inspector Fakira Tadvi and his team, rushed to the spot and shifted both to government medical college and hospital (GMCH) , where doctors declared Pratik dead. He is survived by his parents and a younger sister. Police have registered a hit-and-run case and are scanning CCTV footage to trace the vehicle. Police constable Vitthal Khandagale is leading the investigation.