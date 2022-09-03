21 years old girl dies due to Swine flu

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

Swine flu is spreading its tentacles in the district. A 21-year-old girl from the rural area died due to Swine flu on September 1. It is the second death due to Swine flu in the district. The health department now has to face the challenge of preventing Swine flu along with the Corona and other infectious diseases.

A 21-year-old girl from Ektuni village in Paithan tehsil was admitted to a private hospital on August 30. She has detected Swine flu and died on September 1 while undergoing treatment, informed the health department sources. Earlier, a 51 years old woman died due to Swine flu in the city on August 29.

On September 1, the total number of Swine flu patients was 34 which has increased to 37 now. Of these, two patients are from Jalna district and 3 from other districts. Until now, 26 patients have recovered while 9 patients are being treated, informed health deputy director Dr Sunita Golhait.