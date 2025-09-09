214th Ryan Minithon on September 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 214th Ryan Minithon will be held at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University ground on September 14 at 6 am. Ryan Sports Club established by Dr A F Pinto, the School Chairman and Managing Director Dr Grace Pinto has organized 213 road races in the different part of the country over the last 26 years.

The race is organized for U/12, U/14 and U/16 boys for 2km, 3km, and 4km respectively and for the girls U/12 2km and for U/14 and U/16 girls 3km. The winners will be given cash prizes and certificates. The overall championship will be according to the points scored by the schools.

•Invitation for the participations: More than 90 schools from Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been invited for Ryan Minithon. Individual entries will be entertained before September 10 in the school office with the three documents i.e. school Id card, Bonafide Certificate from School, Aadhar Card and parent’s undertaking.

•Safety and security: The Commissioner of Police, Begumpura PI and Damini Pathak have been briefed up about the event and have promised support.

•Health Care: The Chief superintendent and the Dean of MGM Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dr George Fernandez the CEO of Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital, the Superintendent of civil hospital Dr Vijay Nikam, Dr Ajit Ghule, Dr Kiran Thakre and other hospitals have been requested to provide medical assistance.

•Undertaking: The schools are requested to ensure that the parents give undertaking for participating in the race.

•Water and sanitary arrangements: Sanitary arrangements have been made with the help of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. Mobile toilet vans will be provided at the venue.

•Guests: Peoples representatives, Vice Chancellor and Registrar from University, Commissioner of Police, Officers from Police Department, and other prominent personalities have been invited to witness the Minithon.