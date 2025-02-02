217 Women missing from Industrial area, What are the Reasons?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A significant number of women have gone missing from the industrial area. Most of the missing women are between the ages of 25 and 35. In several cases, after spending a few days together, their partners abandon them and flee. This reality came to light during an investigation by the daily newspaper Lokmat.

--------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

Young Women Falling Prey to Deception

Unemployed young men, with the help of contractors in the industrial area, secure low-paying jobs and easily get married by pretending to work for reputable companies. After marriage, when they move to Waluj, the women realize the truth. Young men lure girls with false promises and temptations, leading to cases of elopement.

--------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

Case 1: Leaving children behind, holding the lover’s hand

A 29-year-old woman, who lived with her husband and two children, developed a relationship with a 23-year-old man. The two eloped together. Later, the police brought them back from near the Pakistan border. Ignoring her crying children and husband, the woman decided to stay with her lover. The helpless husband returned home with the children.

--------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

Case 2: Leaving husband for a neighbour

A woman who came to the industrial area with her husband after marriage began living with a young man renting nearby. After a few days, the young man refused to marry her, and she returned to her husband. However, due to societal stigma, the husband refused to take her back. A happy married life took a tragic turn. Even today, family members are trying to convince the husband to reconcile.

--------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

Case 3: Lured with false promises of marriage

A married man deceived a 22-year-old woman by pretending to be unmarried and lured her into eloping. When she discovered the truth, she refused to marry him. However, her family did not accept her back due to her decision to elope against their wishes. The woman is now facing difficult times.

--------------------------------(BOX)------------------------------

The numbers speak

In the past year, a total of 217 women have gone missing. Of these, 148 have been found, while 69 remain untraceable. Rekha Chande, a women's officer who has investigated over 300 cases in the past year and a half, advises women to think about their future before taking such drastic steps.