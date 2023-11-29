22 aspirants appear for interviews of Bamu-VC post

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 22 aspirants for the post of vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) appeared for the interviews at IIT- Powari campus on Wednesday, according to sources.

As reported earlier by this newspaper, the term of the current VC Dr Pramod Yeole will end on December 31, 2023. The office Governor formed a Search Committee five months ago to conduct scrutiny of candidates. Dr Anil Sahastrabuddhe was appointed head of the search panel which has three members. The Search Committee received more than 100 application forms from eligible candidates from September 20 to October 19. After the scrutiny, a total of 24 were called for the interviews organised at IIT-Powai in Mumbai today.

The sources further said that 22 candidates were present for the interviews while two were present. The majority of aspirants are from universities of Pune, Amravati and other parts of the State while only two are from Bamu.

The selection will be based on lobbying through political parties and caste backup.

Names of some of the candidates who were called for interviews are as follows;

Dr Bharati Gawali (Director, Board of Examination and Evaluation, BAMU), Dr Harendra Singh, Dr Vilas Kharat, Dr Satish Sharma, Dr Rajeev Gupta, Dr Ashok Mahajan, Dr Ganesh Chandra Shinde and Dr Satish Patil (professor, Environmental Science Department, Bamu)

Bamu to get new VC before year-end

The tenure of the current VC will end on December 31. Bamu is likely to get the new VC before the end of December month taking into the pace process being implemented by Raj Bhavan. The Search Committee will recommend five names to the Governor who will select one of them.