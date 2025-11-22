22 colleges participate in zonal round of ‘Avishkar 2025’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The zonal level research competition ‘Avishkar Festival 2025 was held at Srinath College of Pharmacy recently. A total of 213 research students from 22 colleges affiliated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University of Technology (Bamu), Lonere, participated in festival.

Harman Finochem Ltd General Manager (QA) Santosh Pathak was the chief guest for the event. While guiding the students, he said, “Avishkar is not just a competition but a journey towards research, innovation and creativity.

“Only a young person who looks at simple things from a different perspective becomes a researcher. The seeds of innovation sprout from curiosity,” he added.

Dr Nagsen Bansod was the observer from the university for the contests. A total of 15 judges from various fields examined the research posters and proposals. BGPS Joint Secretary Aman Jadhav praised the research spirit of the students. Principal Dr Santosh Shelke and others were present.