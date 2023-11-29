22 illegal water connections severed from Buddi Lane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) squad-led by Chief Finance and Accounts Officer Santosh Wahule today disconnected 22 illegal connections (taken from 450 mm size pipeline) from the Buddi Lane area on Wednesday. The action was taken in the presence of tight police security by civic officials.

It may be noted that the construction of the road from Aurangpura to Nehru Bhavan is underway. Prior to it, the municipal corporation is laying a water pipeline of 450 mm size on the route. The squad has been active since Tuesday. On the first day it disconnected 19 illegal water connections and on the second day it severed 22 connections by squad engineer Rohit Ingle and his team.

Under the guidance of executive engineer K M Phalak and deputy engineer Milind Bhamre, the junior engineer and other technical staff took the action.