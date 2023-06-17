22-year-old youth commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by jumping into a well. The incident occurred in the Savkheda shivar on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Amol Sheku Padaswan.

According to police, Amol sent a message on his brother's cell phone saying that I have caused trouble to all of us, it will not happen again. After that, when Amol's brother and friends searched for him, they found his shoes and motorcycle on the bank of a well in his field (Gut No 107) in Savkheda area. Constable Navnath Kolhe, Santosh Bhalerao and others reached the spot as soon as they got the information. Amol was searched in the well with the help of fire brigade officials and villagers.

The officials fished out Amol's body out of the well. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy was conducted at a rural hospital in Khultabad.