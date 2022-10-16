2200 young artists from 225 colleges presenting art & talent

On the first day of the festival, students presented their art in Group and Light Singing Western, Bhajan Powada, Mime, One-Act-Play, Classical Instruments, Musical Instruments, Folksong, Folkplays, Elocution, Painting, Cartoon and Poster contests.

The participants have arrived on the campus from Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad along with Aurangabad. The arrangements for lodging and meal were made by the administration in hostels. Each was given a code to hide their identity.

The administration appointed judges for every contest. Each team is given a prescribed time to present their art. If the team does not reach on time at the venue, they are not allowed to participate in the contest.

The schedule of the second day (October 17) programmes is as follows:

1. Stage Sujanrang(near Dramatics Department)

--Indian Group Sing (9 am-1 pm)

--Lawni (2 pm to 10 pm)

2. Stage-Lokrang (near Auditorium parking)

--Vasudev (9 am-12 noon)

--Bharud (12 noon-5 pm)

3. Stage-Natyarang

--Classical Dance (9 am-1 pm)

--Skit (1 pm-5 pm)

--One-Act-Play (5 pm-12 midnight)

4. Stage-Naadrang

--Classical Singing (9 am-2.30 pm)

--Light Singing Indian (1 pm-10 pm)

5. Stage-Natrang

--Mimicry (9 am-2.30 pm)

--Folk plays (2 pm--10 pm)

6. Stage-Shabdarang

--Debate (9 am-10 pm)

7. Stage-Lalitrang

--Collage (9 am to 12 noon)

--Spot Photography (12 noon-2.30 pm)

--Sculpture (2.30 pm-5 pm)

-Short Film (5 pm-10 pm)