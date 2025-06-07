222 families and 5 disabled farmers receive Rs 2.69 crore in aid

(LOGO)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The state government has disbursed Rs 2.69 crore under the Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Suraksha Sanugrah Anudan Yojana to support families affected by fatal or life-altering farm accidents. In the last financial year, 222 families of deceased farmers and five permanently disabled farmers received Rs 2 lakh each in assistance.

The scheme covers incidents such as accidental deaths, snake bites, electric shocks, and severe injuries occurring during agricultural work.

What is the scheme?

Under the Gopinath Munde Shetkari Apghat Suraksha Sanugrah Anudan Yojana, Rs 2 lakh is granted to the family of a farmer who dies due to an accident while working in the fields. The same amount is given to those who suffer permanent disabilities from such incidents.

Relief reaches affected families

The Agriculture Department received 300 applications under the scheme last year. Of these, 227 were approved, comprising 222 deaths and 5 disability cases, with total disbursals amounting to ₹2.69 crore across the district.

Common but deadly hazards

“Snake bites, scorpion stings, electric shocks, and lightning strikes are common causes of fatal accidents during farm work. The government provides ex gratia assistance to such affected families under this scheme,” said Prakash Deshmukh, Superintendent of Agriculture.

How to apply

Applications must be submitted at the taluka agriculture office within one month of the incident.