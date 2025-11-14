2,254 Teams to survey 29 lakh people

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following government guidelines to make the district leprosy-free, Zilla Parishad ceo Ankit has decided to launch a survey campaign through ASHA workers and health staff from Monday (17th). Under this drive, 29,41,550 citizens across the district will be surveyed.

Between April and October, 150 Paucibacillary (PB) and 117 Multibacillary (MB) cases a total of 267 leprosy patients were detected, and all are receiving appropriate treatment.

Leprosy, caused by Mycobacterium leprae, affects the skin, peripheral nerves, eyes and some organs. Late diagnosis or incomplete treatment can lead to serious deformities (G2D). Hence, early detection and full treatment are key to controlling the disease, the Health Department stated.

The state government aims for a “Leprosy-Free Maharashtra by 2027.” The campaign focuses on breaking the infection chain, reducing new cases to zero, preventing disabilities in children, and eliminating social stigma.

Citizens are urged to contact their nearest health centre immediately if symptoms appear, appealed district collector Deelip Swami, ZP ceo Ankit, deputy director Dr. Kanchan Vanore, district health officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, and assistant director (Leprosy) Dr. Shivkumar Halkude.

2,254 teams

A total of 2,254 teams including 4,508 health workers and 450 supervisors will conduct door-to-door surveys.

The campaign will cover 24,06,221 people in rural areas and 4,35,329 people in urban areas, totalling 29,41,550 residents.