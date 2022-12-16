226 nominations on 38 boards of studies

Applications invited from eligible professors till December 31

Aurangabad: Appointments to all Boards of Studies (BoS) will be made on priority of rank and merit. According to the new educational policy, there is a fundamental change in education and the university administration will work accordingly in the coming period, said Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole while speaking to the reporters on Friday. As per the order of the VC, applications have been invited from eligible candidates for 226 nominated members of 38 BoS of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University till December 31.

The programme of election of university senate, academic council and BoS were successfully held recently. The election of the management council and the nomination process for various academic boards will be held, informed returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle through a statement. As per the order of the VC, the process of nomination to various BoS has been started. A total of 226 persons will be nominated under each of the four branches along with six BoS members. This includes science and technology 13, Commerce and management science 5, Humanities 13 and 6 Inter-faculty boards.

10 years teaching experience required

The boards will nominate 6 teachers with a minimum 10 years of teaching experience. It will consist of 1 teacher from among the full-time faculty of the university department in the relevant subject, 2 teachers from the recognized post-graduate teachers in the affiliated colleges or postgraduate centres in the relevant subject, and 3 teachers who are not heads of the department. Aspirants who are eligible as mentioned in the circular can apply between December 16 to 31.