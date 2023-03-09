23-year-old youth commits suicide due to harassment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 23-year-old youth Sunil Raghunath Jagdhane committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree. He had been reported missing for three days. The police have recovered a suicide note from his pocket.

The deceased Sunil's father Raghunath had filed a complaint stating that his son had left the house on the evening of March 6 and was reported missing the next day in Cidco police station. The police received information on Thursday morning that a young man's body was found hanging from a tree near the Farsi ground in N-2 Cidco area. Upon reaching the spot, the police identified the body as that of Sunil. As per the police, the suicide stated that Sunil had been under a lot of stress due to his wife leaving him and harassment from his in-law's family. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against six members of the family and PSI Rajendra Bansode is further investigating the case.