23-year-old youth electrocuted while fixing electrical wiring

A 23-year-old youth died after receiving an electric shock while fixing a wire connection near his house on Friday evening around 7.30 pm.

The deceased has been identified as Naresh Chindhe, a resident of Devli village in Gangapur tehsil. Naresh was staying with his parents at their farm hut in Devli. On the day of the incident, his parents had gone to the village, leaving him alone at home. Around 7.30 pm, while he was working on an electrical connection near the house, he suffered a severe electric shock and collapsed on the ground. Neighbours who witnessed the incident rushed him to a private hospital in Lasur Station. He was then shifted to the local Primary Health Centre, where doctors declared him dead. The body was handed over to relatives after a post-mortem on Saturday morning, and the last rites were performed later that afternoon. Naresh is survived by his parents, a brother, and a sister. His mother, Sangeetabai Bhausaheb Chindhe, is a director at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Lasur Station, while his brother, Shubham Bhausaheb Chindhe, is currently serving in the Indian Army in Rajasthan.