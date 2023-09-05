23-yr-old depressed girl ends life due to short height

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Depressed by her short stature, a 23-year-old depressed girl, Archana Vijaykumar Yadav, committed suicide, at her residence, on Monday evening. The primary investigation revealed that the girl would overthink about her personality and short height. Hence under the influence of depression, the girl took the extreme step.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav family, was staying in Satara locality for the past 20 years. Archana’s father Vijaykumar is in the flooring business and her mother is a homemaker.

On Monday, Archana was with her mother in the house. At 8 pm, she went into her room and when her mother called for some work at 8.30 pm, there was no response from Archana. This worried her mother and went to her room, only to find Archana hanging to the roof. Acting upon the information, the Satara police station’s Vishnu Jagdale and Prithviraj Chavan sent the body of Archana to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Archana’s sister is married, while her one brother works in a college situated on Paithan Road and her younger brother is taking education. The police interacted with the family members during the post-mortem on Tuesday morning. They informed the police that she would often remain under stress due to her short stature (height) and she would have taken the step out of this depression only.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the case to find the exact cause of suicide. Under guidance of the police inspector Ashok Giri, Vishnu Jagdale is investigating the case.