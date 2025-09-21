23,000 consumers in Marathwada generate 81.8 MW power on rooftops

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Over 23,000 consumers under MSEDCL’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle have become self-reliant in electricity by installing rooftop solar panels, generating a total of 81.8 MW. Chief Engineer Pawankumar Kachot urged more households to join the initiative, which allows them to cut electricity bills nearly to zero with subsidies of up to Rs 78,000.

The Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme, launched in February 2024, provides households with free electricity of up to 300 units per month and allows them to earn by selling surplus power. Rooftop solar systems with capacities ranging from 1 to 3 kW enable households to generate 120–360 units of free electricity every month. Consumers can use the power generated for their own needs, and MSEDCL purchases any excess electricity, adjusting the payment in their electricity bills. The central government offers direct subsidies: Rs 30,000 for 1 kW, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW, and up to Rs 78,000 for 3 kW or more.

District-wise generation

• Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 18,811 consumers installed rooftop solar systems generating 66.38 MW.

• Jalna: 4,294 consumers installed systems generating 15.42 MW.

In total, 23,105 consumers in the circle are now producing their own electricity through rooftop solar installations.

Online process simplifies enrollment

“Consumers installing solar systems under the PM-Suryaghar scheme are getting almost free electricity. Household consumers and residential societies should take advantage of this subsidized scheme. MSEDCL has made the process fully online and simple,” said Pawankumar Kachot, Chief Engineer, MSEDCL.