Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Rising electricity bills, unofficial load-shedding, and environmental stress have prompted city residents and farmers to increasingly turn to solar energy. Housing societies, bungalow projects, industrial units, and rural farmers are now installing solar systems for their homes and farms.

Solar Panels on 23,000 Roofs

Over 23,000 consumers in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar electricity division have become self-reliant in power by availing the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme. Solar panels on their rooftops are generating 81.8 MW of electricity. Experts ask: if 23,000 homes have solar panels, why are you left behind?

Subsidy up to Rs 78,000

The central government encourages citizens to install solar panels through subsidy schemes, which have seen a strong response. Domestic electricity consumers receive Rs 30,000 per kW, Rs 60,000 for 2 kW, and up to Rs 78,000 for 3 kW or higher capacity directly as grants.