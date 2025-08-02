2360 km length railway lines commissioned in Maharashtra till March 2025

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To prosper passenger and freight traffic, improve logistics efficiency, boost tourism and ensure industrial growth, apart from generating (direct and indirect) employment opportunities in Maharashtra, the union Ministry of Railways (MoR) had sanctioned 38 railway projects (of total length 5,098 km) and costing Rs 89,780 crore.

The sanctioned projects include 11 of laying New Lines of total length 1,355 km, two of Gauge Conversions of total length 609 km and 25 of Doubling/Multitracking of total length 3,134 km.

According to PIB sources, “ As on April 1, 2025, out of total length of 5,098 km, works of length 2,360 km have been commissioned and an expenditure of Rs 39,407 crore has been incurred till the end of financial year 2024-25. The completed works include laying of New Lines of length 234 km (with expenditure of Rs 10,504 crore); 334 km of Gauge Conversion (with expenditure of Rs 4,286 crore) and 1792 km length of Doubling/Multitracking (with expenditure of Rs 24,617 crore).”

BOXX 1

The details of the completed projects falling fully or partly in Maharashtra are:

Gauge Conversion

Jabalpur-Gondia (300 km - Rs 2005 crore)

Chhindwara-Nagar (150 km - Rs 1512 crore)

Doubling

Panvel-Pen (35 km - Rs 263 crore)

Panvel-Roha (75 km - Rs 31 crore)

Pen-Roha (40 km- Rs 330 crore)

Udhna-Jalgaon (307 km - Rs 2448 crore)

Mudkhed-Parbhani (81 km - Rs 673 crore) and

Daund-Gulbarga (225 km - Rs 3182 crore)

Multitracking

Bhusawal-Jalgaon IIIrd Line (24 km - Rs 325 crore)

Jalgaon-Bhusawal IVth Line (24 km - Rs 261 crore).

BOXX 2

The details of the main projects (falling fully or partly in Maharashtra) which have been taken up are:

New Lines

Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijanath (261 km - Rs 4957 crore)

Baramati-Lonand (64 km - Rs 1844 crore)

Wardha-Nanded (284 km - Rs 3445 crore)

Dhule (Borvihir)-Nardana (51 km - Rs 1171 crore)

Manmad-Indore (309 km - Rs 16,321 crore)

Wadsa-Gadchiroli (52 km - Rs 1886 crore) and

Jalna-Jalgaon (174 km - Rs 5804 crore)

Doubling

Pune-Miraj-Londa (466 km) - Rs 6463 crore

Daund-Manmad (236 km) - Rs 30,376 crore

Mudkhed-Medchal and

Mahbubnagar-Dhone section (417 km - Rs 4686 crore) and

Hotgi-Kudgi-Gadag (284 km - Rs 2459 crore)

Multitracking

Kalyan-Kasara IIIrd Line (68 km-Rs 1433 crore)

Wardha-Nagpur IIIrd Line (76 km-Rs 698 crore)

Wardha-Ballarshah IIIrd Line (132 km- Rs 1385 crore)

Itarsi-Nagpur IIIrd Line (280 km- Rs 2450 crore)

Manmad-Jalgaon IIIrd Line (160 km- Rs 1677 crore)

Kazipet Ballarshah IIIrd Line (202 km - Rs 3183 crore)

Rajnandgaon-Nagpur IIIrd Line (228 km- Rs 3545 crore)

Wardha-Nagpur IVth Line (79 km-Rs 1137 crore)

Jalgaon-Manmad IVth Line (160 km- Rs 2574 crore)

Bhusawal-Khandwa IIIrd/IVth Lines (131 km - Rs 3285 crore).

Boxx 3

– In the last three financial years (2022-23; 2023-24; 2024-25 and the current financial year, the Ministry of Railways have sanctioned 27 multi-tracking projects (of total length 1991 km) with an approximate cost of Rs 47,126 crore. These projects fully/partly fall in the state of Maharashtra.

– In the same three financial years and the current financial year, 94 surveys (for 26 new Lines, 2 Gauge Conversion and 66 Doubling) of total length 7979 km, falling in the state of Maharashtra have been sanctioned under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

–In Maharashtra, the entire existing Broad Gauge (BG) network of 5938 route km has been electrified.

– All the works have been done under the guidance of the union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw.