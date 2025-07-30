2396 polling stations for 18.70 L voters of ZP elections

Number of polling stations to be increased

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 436 polling stations will be increased for the upcoming Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti (PS) elections of the district. There will be 2,396 polling stations for 18.70 lakh voters.

In view of the increased number of voters, the Election Commission has set a limit of only 900 voters to vote at one polling station. Because of this, the number of polling stations will increase.

The State Election Commission on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the ZP, PS, Municipal Corporations and Councils in Marathwada.

The Commission hinted that the ZP elections will be held before the Municipal Corporation polls.

It reviewed the preparations of all the machinery at the administrative level on Tuesday and explained that the voter lists of July 1, 2025, are final for the upcoming elections.

Box

Polling stations increased

For the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, there were an average of 1000-1200 voters at each polling station. Voters had to wait to cast their votes at that time. This affected the voting percentage.

So, the Election Commission decided to keep only 900 voters at one polling station. During the ZP, PS elections held in 2017, there were 1960 polling stations in the district.

Now, due to the instructions of the Commission and the increased number of voters, the number of polling stations will increase to upto 2396.

Box

Tehsil—No of voters - proposed polling stations

Chh. Sambhajinagar – 2,95,155--316

Soyegaon – 87,835 ----124

Sillod – 2,48,882 -----310

Kannad – 2,57,527---- 364

Phulambri – 1,24,823 ---174

Khultabad – 85,333 ----120

Vaijapur – 2,24,412 ----303

Gangapur –29,8796 ---377

Paithan – 2,47,824 ----308

Total – 1,87,0587 ------2396