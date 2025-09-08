24 autorickshaws seized for causing nuisance at railway station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) cracked down on unruly autorickshaw drivers at the railway station, seizing 24 vehicles. The court fined each driver Rs 400.

The operation began at 8 a.m. on Monday and continued till noon. Acting under inspector K. Bhaskarrao, a team including sub-inspector K. Chandilal, assistant sub-inspector Shesrao Nimbalkar, and head constables Naser Khan, Firoz Khan, and Dilip Sangle carried out the drive in plain clothes. Each rickshaw was intercepted discreetly, without alerting other drivers. A total of Rs 9,600 was collected in fines, said K. Chandilal. The seized rickshaws will be released only after the drivers submit affidavits promising disciplined conduct.

Photo: Autorickshaws seized by RPF