24 candidates remain in Central Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 24 candidates remained in the fray at Aurangabad Central Constituency on Monday, the last date for withdrawing nomination forms for the Assembly elections.

It may be noted that the process of filling nomination papers began on October 22. A total of 36 aspirants filed 47 nominations up to October 29, the last date of submission.

After the scrutiny of nomination papers on October 30, there were 35 candidates in the fray.

Of them, 11 candidates withdrew their nomination papers today, the last date of the withdrawal. They are adv Manohar Taksal, Ahmed Jalis, Ayyub Khan, Kishore Mhaske, Bhanudas Kirad, Shyam Bharsakhle, Moinuddin Mohammad, Rafat Yar Khan, Sahebrao Dandge, Santosh Talekar and Hafiq Ali.

With this, the elections will be conducted for 24 candidates in the constituency. Candidates of top parties like Pradeep Jaiswal (from Shinde Sena), Balasaheb Thorat (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Sena), Naser Siddiqui (All India Majlis—e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) and Javed Qureshi (Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi).