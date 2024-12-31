24 CSMC staff goes on superannuation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As many as 24 officers and personnel working in different sections of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) retired on December 31. These retiring persons were confirmed staff of the municipal corporation. Hence the CSMC accorded a warm see-off on their superannuation on Tuesday.

Those who retired included deputy engineer Suhas Joshi, senior clerk Kantilal Thorat, Akhil Ahmed, driver Abdul Hameed, assistant teacher Sajed Begum, Sayyeda Shaheda, Sayyeda Masiha and others.