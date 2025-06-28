24-year-old man dies by suicide in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 24-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Bajajnagar on Saturday morning. He was declared dead upon arrival at Government medical college and hospital(GMCH).

The deceased has been identified as Anil Bansilal Chinchole, a native of Udri in Chikhli taluka of Buldhana district, currently residing in Bajajnagar, Waluj. According to police sources, the incident occurred around 6 am on June 28, when Anil was found hanging by a scarf tied to the ceiling fan. His wife, Archana Anil Chinchole, immediately rushed him to Ghati Hospital’s emergency department, where doctors declared him dead at around 9 am. The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj police station, and further investigation is underway.