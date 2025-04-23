24-year-old spinster exploited for 9 years in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ajanta police station has booked two persons, including a man, for sexually exploiting a 24-year-old girl for nine consecutive years under the pretext of marriage on Tuesday at 11.33 pm. The names of the accused are Shantaram Shamrao Suradkar (30) and Kavita Suradkar (both residents of Khullod in Sillod tehsil).

Police said the accused, Shantaram, had trapped the victim in love nine years ago. He assured her of marriage and later on exploited her physically many times since 2016. When the victim pressed for marriage, the accused, with the help of Kavita, started abusing, beating her and also threatened to harm her. Hence, the victim complained against Shantaram and Kavita at the Ajanta police station on Tuesday night. Further investigation is underway by PSI Ganesh Kale.