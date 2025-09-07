24,238 kg of Nirmalya collected by Dharmadhikari Pratishthan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Bhushan Dr. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan collected a total of 24,238 kilograms of Nirmalya from devotees during Ganesh idol immersions on Saturday. The collection took place at Shivajinagar, T.V. Center, and Bajajnagar.

Ganesh immersions were held across the city on Anant Chaturdashi, with municipal authorities facilitating the process at various locations. To prevent Nirmalya from being thrown on roads, into immersion wells, or artificial ponds, the Dharmadhikari Pratishthan ran awareness campaigns promoting cleanliness. Volunteers actively participated in collecting the Nirmalya, while coconuts, flower garlands, and other items were separated from the main offerings during the process.