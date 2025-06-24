2438 admitted to 11th Std under minority, mgmt quotas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 2438 students from minority, management and in-house quotas were admitted to the 11th standard in the district until Tuesday.

It may be noted that the registration process for the 11th standard is through the online centralised admission process (CAP).

The process of seat allotment for the CAP is underway. There are 45,601 intake capacity of admissions for general and quota seats. A total of 2438 candidates were admitted under different quotas including minority and management. Besides CAP seats, there are 16,458 vacancies in the quotas.

Quota---------Intake---admitted---vacancy

CAP------------26705------00--------26705

Inhouse-------6758---------780------5978

Management----4158-----335---------3823

Minority---------7980-------1323-----6657

Total-------------45,601-----2,438-----43,163