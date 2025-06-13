24x7 vegetable market to open at Jadhavwadi from June 21

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

City residents will soon have round-the-clock access to fresh vegetables, as the long-unused Jadhavwadi Farmer Market reopens on June 21. The Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) has planned a 24x7 vegetable market, aiming to decongest streets and ensure uninterrupted supply.

Built six years ago for direct farmer-to-customer sales, the facility failed in its first phase. Now, with upgraded infrastructure, CCTV surveillance, and security guards, APMC is giving it a fresh start. Over 1,000 vendors currently sell on internal APMC roads, creating traffic snarls and risking accidents, especially with buses, tempos, and trucks moving through. The Smart Bus Depot nearby adds to the congestion. Authorities have now begun clearing these vendors, shifting them into the market complex. Crates and weighing scales of non-compliant sellers are being seized.

Spacious & secure market

Spread over 35,232 sq. ft., the complex includes two domes (25 ft high) and 12 existing platforms, with 12 more under construction. It can host up to 250 vendors at a time. Farmers and sellers will be charged a deposit and nominal monthly rent.

Unused for six years

Inaugurated on January 3, 2019, by then CM Devendra Fadnavis and named after former Speaker Haribhau Bagade, the market was abandoned during the pandemic. It turned into a cattle shed, with goats and bulls roaming freely.

Final touches underway

Before the reopening, platforms are being repaired, CCTV cameras are being installed, and guards will be deployed.“All farmers and vendors must operate inside the market complex. We’ve started taking strict action against street sellers to keep roads clear and ensure 24x7 vegetable supply,”

– Radhakisan Pathade, APMC Chairman

The Jadhavwadi Farmer Market Complex, where 24-hour vegetable sales will soon begin.