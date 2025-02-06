25 more Doctors to be recruited at GMCH
GMCH, Government Cancer Hospital, and Super Specialty Hospital will soon recruit 25 professors and associate professors on a contractual basis, according to the information shared by Dean Dr. Shivaji Sukre. Additionally, those currently employed on a contractual basis whose term is nearing completion will be given an extension.