25-year-old goon sent to Kolhapur jail for a year under MPDA

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Goons Nishikant alias Babbi Shirke (25) has been detained for one year under the MPDA Act and shifted to Kolhapur Central Jail after he continued threatening residents soon after being released on bail.

Crime branch police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar said Shirke, a resident of Bhimnagar in Bhavsingpura, had 13 serious offences registered against him, including assault, attempt to murder, and molestation. He first appeared in police records in 2015 and was repeatedly booked in 2017, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Police noted that even after being lodged in Harsul Jail in 2024, Shirke’s influence remained strong, and he resumed criminal activities in the Cantonment area after his release. To curb his network, the city police adopted a new strategy of transferring habitual offenders to jails outside the district. The action was based on a proposal by the crime branch and Chhawani police and executed under the supervision of police station in-charge Dr Vivek Jadhav, with PSI Sachin Gadekar and team.