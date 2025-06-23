25-year-old woman found dead in well at Vitawa

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 25-year-old woman was found floating in a well at Vitawa village in Gangapur tehsil on the evening of June 22.

She was pulled out by the fire brigade and rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but doctors declared her dead around 9.35 pm. The deceased was identified as Aarti Kadam, a native of Nandkheda (Post Chincholi, Aundha Nagnath, Hingoli) who had been residing in Vitawa. Locals spotted the body around 4.30 pm and alerted authorities. Fire officials Anil Deshmukh, K.T. Suryawanshi, and L.G. Brahmankar responded swiftly and retrieved her from the well. She was then taken to GMCH by Santosh Salunkhe and Ankush Kadam. MIDC Waluj police have registered a case, and the cause of death remains unclear.