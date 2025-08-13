250 kW solar plant commissioned in Pharola

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) spends at least ₹3 crore per month on electricity bills for streetlights and water supply schemes. To reduce this burden, the administrator G Sreekanth has emphasized setting up solar power projects. The first major project, a 250 kW capacity solar plant, has been commissioned at the Pharola water treatment plant at a cost of about ₹1.81 crore.

Seven years ago, the corporation adopted a policy of installing LED streetlights, which reduced the monthly electricity bill by over ₹1 crore. The decision was later taken to install solar panels wherever space and rooftop facilities were available. Accordingly, the first large-scale project was implemented at Pharola. The electricity required for lighting at this site will be fully met through solar power, and any surplus will be supplied to the MSEDCL grid. The water treatment plant’s pumping operations require 3,500 kW of electricity daily. To keep the panels free from dust, water sprinklers have been installed along the sides of the plates.

A 100 kW solar project is planned for Siddharth Garden, for which a work order has been issued and an expenditure of ₹84 lakh is expected. An 80 kW project is proposed on the rooftop of Meltron Hospital at Chikalthana, with an estimated cost of ₹70 lakh. The corporation also plans to set up solar projects for all municipal schools and health centers to bring their electricity bills down to zero. Sources said that efforts will be made to minimise future electricity expenses as much as possible.