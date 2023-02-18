2.50 L saffron flags brought from Guj, MP & Pune

Aurangabad: Around 2.50 lakh saffron flags were brought to the city from other States for the celebration of the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Traders said that more than 50 per cent of flags were sold till Saturday afternoon. Flags were brought here from Pune, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Big and small flags were installed in different parts of the city. Many riders and drivers installed flags on two-wheelers, auto rickshaws, cars and jeeps.

A picture of Shivaji Maharaj was printed on the flags. The flags were imprinted by the titles like ‘Janata Raja and Shrimant Yogi. The flags were being sold from Rs 30 to Rs 1500. There was a huge rush of followers to purchase flags in the market on the eve of the birth anniversary celebration of Shivaji Maharaj. Traders said that saffron turban, badges, Nehru shirts and scarf were also sold.