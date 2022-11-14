2500 school students tested their artistic skills

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: The drawing competition organised by

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in association with Eco Green Foundation (EGF), at Siddharth Garden on account of Children's Day, received an overwhelming response today.

A total of 2500 students from 75 schools of various mediums in the city participated in the competition. The experts Chitra Medhekar and Uday Bhoir adjudged the drawings and announced the winners. The prizes will be given to the students in January 2023.

The names of winners, their rank and the name of schools (in bracket) in the first category (From Class I to IV) are

Zara F. Shakir (1st, Darul Arqam), Nilesha Adhekar (2nd, PU Jain), Sachi Robin Jadhav (3rd, Shriram Primary), consolation prize-winners - Yash Khadkikar (Children's Park), Maithili Kaustubh Mule (S.B. Primary), Vedika Patil (Kilbil School), Shivraj Gawande (Municipal CBSE) and Laksh Mahore (Municipal CBSE). Gagan Hivarale, a disabled student, was selected for a special award. Notably, a disabled student Gagan Hiwrale has been declared as a recipient of the special prize.

In the second category (From Class V to VII), the names of the winners are Sampada Vaikos (1st, Mukul Mandir), Trupti Adhagale (2nd, Municipal School), Rashmi Upendra Panat (3rd, Sishuvikas, N-8) and the consolation prizes are announced to Kartiki Vaisal (Anant Bhalerao Vidya Mandir), Aryan More (Sahyadri) School), Vivek Kadu (Kids Cambridge), Arush Vijay Kagade.

The names of winners in the third category from Class VIII to X include Aditi Kakasaheb Maed (1st, Pioneer School) and Sheetal Kakasaheb Autade (1st, Sanskar Madhyamik Vidyalaya), Shivari Somnath Jhute (2nd, Sharda Mandir) and Sanika Gopinath Sapkal (2nd, Om Primary School), Vishwa Sunil Joshi (3rd, Little Angels) and Riddhi Kailas Shinde (3rd, Sharda Mandir), while the consolation prizes winners are Nilesh Rajendra Ahire (Sanskar Vidyalaya), Neelam Manish Pawar (Sanskar Vidyalaya), Chanchal Sunil Ramandwar (Jagruti Vidyalaya), Ishwari Mahesh Pawar (Sharda Mandir School) Saeda Zeba (Alamgir School).

The AMC administrator and municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari also paid a visit to the garden to see the enthusiasm of the students. The deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, education officer Sanjeev Sonar, president of Eco Green Foundation Dr Meenakshi Battase and others worked hard for the success of the programme.