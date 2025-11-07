2,500 Schools yet to register for pre-matric scholarship scheme

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The government has directed schools to complete online registration for the pre-matric scholarship scheme meant for students from backward classes. However, even after half of the current academic year has passed, around 2,500 out of nearly 5,000 schools in the district have still not registered. This has raised concerns over when the eligible students will actually receive their scholarships.

According to Central Government guidelines, online registration for the pre-matric scholarship for Scheduled Caste (SC) students became mandatory from the academic year 2023–24. Yet, schools have shown little response to the online process in the past two years. Consequently, the government had instructed schools last March to submit offline applications for that year’s scholarship.

A total of 4,934 applications were received, of which 3,219 students were declared eligible. However, the Social Welfare Department of the Zilla Parishad did not receive funds from the state government, leaving last year’s eligible students still deprived of their scholarship benefits.

Meanwhile, as per the new rule, schools must first complete online registration before they can submit students’ applications online. The ZP’s Social Welfare Department is continuously following up with the 2,500 pending schools to ensure compliance.

Scholarship schemes at a glance

---Savitribai Phule Scholarship: For SC girls studying from Classes 5 to 10.

---Pre-Matric Scholarship: For SC students in Classes 9 and 10 whose parents’ annual income is up to ₹2.5 lakh.

---Merit Scholarship: For SC boys and girls from Classes 5 to 10 based on academic performance.

----Special Support Scheme: ₹3,000 assistance for children of parents engaged in unclean or hazardous occupations.

----Maharshi Vitthal Ramji Shinde Scheme: Covers tuition and exam fee reimbursement for SC students who have passed Class 10.