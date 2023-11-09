2550 lamps to be lit at Rajabazar Jain temple on Nov 11

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Pashshravanath temple in Rajabazar will celebrate Lord Mahavir Nirvana Kalyanak Mahotsav with a series of religious activities.

The temple will be adorned with the glow of 2550 lamps under the Deepotsav celebrations on November 11 at 7.30 pm. This activity will be jointly organised by the Rajabazar Mahila Mandal and Swadhyaya Mahila Mandal. On November 13, Panchamrit Abhishek, Puja, and Aarti will be performed, followed by the hoisting of the flag and distribution of laddus in the morning. On November 15, Padwa Milna event will be held at 7.30 pm. The organisers have appealed to the community members to attend these activities.