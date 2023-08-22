256 entrepreneurs apply for 'Udyog Sanjeevani' scheme

Obtain completion certificate, action will be taken against 109 factories

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 256 entrepreneurs from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed districts have submitted applications under the 'Udyog Sanjeevani' scheme at the regional office of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). The scheme allows entrepreneurs to obtain the construction completion certificate, which is a mandatory requirement after receiving building construction permission.

MIDC has taken a firm stance against entrepreneurs who fail to secure the construction completion certificate after September 1. Entrepreneurs who intend to establish factories on plots allocated by MIDC are required to obtain building plan approval and subsequently commence construction. Once the construction is completed, entrepreneurs must obtain the construction completion certificate from MIDC within the specified time frame.

An analysis conducted by MIDC revealed that across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed districts, 365 entrepreneurs had failed to obtain the construction completion certificate despite receiving construction permission. Some entrepreneurs had initiated 5 percent to 10 percent of the construction, while others had progressed up to 40 percent to 50 percent.

To address this issue, MIDC introduced the 'Udyog Sanjeevani' scheme, allowing entrepreneurs to apply until June 30 with a 5 percent penalty to obtain the construction completion certificate. Regional officer Chetan Girase stated that out of 142 entrepreneurs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 90 have applied, along with 127 out of 149 entrepreneurs in Jalna district, and 39 out of 74 entrepreneurs in Beed district. This initiative has resulted in the issuance of construction completion certificates in accordance with established guidelines.

Action against 109 non-compliant factories

After September 1, MIDC will take action against 109 factories that did not participate in the 'Udyog Sanjeevani' scheme. According to the MIDC circular, entrepreneurs were required to apply and obtain the building construction completion certificate by the end of June. MIDC is prepared to initiate possession procedures for plots belonging to entrepreneurs who did not comply with the scheme's requirements.