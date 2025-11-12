2.56 Lakh Kunbi certificates issued in Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After examining 2 crore 21 lakh 60 thousand 889 official documents from various government departments across Marathwada, the administration has issued Kunbi caste certificates to 2,56,505 people. These certificates were distributed between October 1, 2023, and November 11, 2025, after verifying records from 1,884 villages.

Following the government’s September 2 decision to implement the Hyderabad Gazette, only 28 people in the division have received Kunbi certificates under that directive. The government had introduced the Hyderabad Gazette through an ordinance on September 2. For villages where old Kunbi records were not found, the ordinance allowed Maratha community members to obtain caste certificates by submitting an affidavit verified by a village-level committee of the talathi, gramsevak, and agricultural assistant declaring that they were residents of the concerned area before October 13, 1967.

The administration claims that the committee and the competent authority issue caste certificates after verification of these applications. Since the Gazette was implemented on September 2, 465 applications were received, 28 approved, 5 rejected, and 432 remain pending.

Before September 2, records were found in 1,516 villages, based on which 2,38,559 Kunbi certificates had been issued. As of November 11, 2025, the total number of certificates issued has reached 2,56,505, according to the administration.

A total of 2 crore 21 lakh 60 thousand 889 documents of 13 different types were examined, the first such massive exercise since Marathwada merged with Maharashtra.

How many Kunbi records were found?

48,754

How many Kunbi certificates were issued?

From October 1, 2023, to August 22, 2025 – 2,38,559 certificates were issued.

Up to November 11, 2025 – 2,56,505 certificates were issued.

Out of these, 28 certificates were granted under the Hyderabad Gazette decision.

How many certificates were declared valid?

Around 8,500 on average.

How many applications are pending before the verification committee?

701.

Reasons for invalidation of certificates:

Failure to submit caste record evidence, lack of proof of lineage, absence of strong caste proof, failure to establish relationship, and non-submission of certified copies.

District-wise number of certificates issued:

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar – 20,367

Jalna – 15,334

Parbhani – 13,657

Hingoli – 9,571

Nanded – 4,461

Beed – 1,75,796

Latur – 2,315

Dharashiv (Osmanabad) – 15,004

Total – 2,56,505 certificates issued.