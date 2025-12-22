26 booked in stone-pelting case in Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After the results of the municipal council elections were declared on Sunday, clashes broke out near Nehru Chowk (in Paithan) when UBT (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) candidates were returning home. Two groups confronted each other, leading to heavy stone-pelting and physical clashes. In this connection, a case has been registered against 26 persons from both groups at the Paithan police station on Monday.

On Sunday afternoon, after the election results were announced, defeated UBT candidate Mannan Qureshi was on his way home. Meanwhile, near Nehru Chowk, two groups came face to face and started pelting stones at each other and assaulting one another. Several people were injured in the incident. As no one came forward to file a complaint, the police themselves lodged a complaint on Monday and registered a case against 26 persons from both groups at the Paithan police station. Of these, six persons have been taken into custody and preventive action has been initiated, informed PSI Sambhaji Khade.