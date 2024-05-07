26 checkposts established in the district to monitor objectionable items

Administration and police ensure strict compliance with EC guidelines

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In an effort to curb the movement of cash, liquor, and other objectionable items during the Lok Sabha elections, the administration, in collaboration with the police department, has established 26 checkposts across the district. Additionally, blockades have been set up at 52 locations to ensure the smooth running of the electoral process and maintain law and order.

As the voting day for the Aurangabad and Jalna Constituencies draws near, the administration faces the significant challenge of upholding the rules and criteria set forth by the Election Commission. Ensuring that no one entices voters, the senior officials are leading the efforts to monitor and prevent illegal activities and malpractices throughout the electoral process.

To achieve this, checkposts have been strategically placed at various locations within the city and along the district border. Here, police personnel, along with staff appointed by the commission from other departments, are inspecting all vehicles passing through. These measures aim to prevent the movement of cash, liquor, and any other items that may influence or disrupt the election proceedings.

Various measures being implemented

Implementing blockades in the border areas of the districts, strict monitoring of liquor traffic, sharing information on arrested and prosecuted criminals, checking for double voter registration, and facilitating postal voting.

Seven checkposts in the city

The district is currently under comprehensive blockade, with checkpoints stationed at seven locations within the city and an additional 14 static points established. Within the jurisdiction of 17 police stations, blockades have been erected at 52 locations to ensure effective monitoring and enforcement. Ten personnel have been assigned, comprising a revenue officer, one to two police officers, and officials from other agencies.

Employees concern over facilities

To alleviate the effects of the scorching sun, sheet sheds have been erected to provide shade, along with fans and drinking water jars. However, despite these provisions, the employees conducting election duties in the heat have expressed concerns about the sufficiency of the facilities, particularly in temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius.