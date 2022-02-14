26 corona suspects found positive on Monday
Published: February 14, 2022
In all, 26 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.
As many as, 8 patients were reported positive in the rural areas.
Patients found in the city are from Military Hospital, Harsul, Padegaon, Rokadia Hanuman Colony, Maheshnagar, Tiliknagar (One each). Others - 12.
Patients tally in district on February 14
New patients: 26 (City 08 Rural 18)
Total patients: 1,69,275
Cured - 1,63,745
Discharged today: 625 (City 573 52 rural)
Active: 1,809
Deaths: 3,721 (00 die on Monday)
Corona vaccination in district on February 14
Total Doses: 45,07,798
First Dose: 28,23,974
Second Dose: 16,50,371
Precaution Dose: 32,138