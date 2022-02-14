26 corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

In all, 26 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

As many as, 8 patients were reported positive in the rural areas.

Patients found in the city are from Military Hospital, Harsul, Padegaon, Rokadia Hanuman Colony, Maheshnagar, Tiliknagar (One each). Others - 12.

Patients tally in district on February 14

New patients: 26 (City 08 Rural 18)

Total patients: 1,69,275

Cured - 1,63,745

Discharged today: 625 (City 573 52 rural)

Active: 1,809

Deaths: 3,721 (00 die on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on February 14

Total Doses: 45,07,798

First Dose: 28,23,974

Second Dose: 16,50,371

Precaution Dose: 32,138