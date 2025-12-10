27 English schools to get 4-yrs fees reimbursement

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 27 English schools of the district would get reimbursement of pending fees of students admitted under the Right to Education Act (RTE) during the last four years with the State Government.

It may be noted that 25 per cent seats are reserved in self-financed English schools under RTI. The admitted students need not pay fees. The State Government reimburse the fees to the schools.

Around Rs 7 crore in fees of 27 English schools of the district were pending with the Government for the past four years. All the English came under the roof through the English Schools Mahasangh (ESM), which knocked on the doors of the court to get the pending fees.

After the court orders, the State Government transferred the fees to the Education Department of Zilla Parishad two months ago. However, even after two months, the file remained deliberately pending in the Finance Department of the ZP.

Under the leadership of State Vice President of the ESM Prahlad Shinde, a delegation comprising State Joint Secretary Ratnakar Phalke, organiser Santosh Sonawane, District President Bhagwan Pawar, I G Jadhav and met Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ZP Ankit for the release of the fees.CEO Ankit also officially informed the ESM about releasing the fees.