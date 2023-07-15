27 GMCH doctors transferred, but only 50% of them replaced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In all, 27 doctors from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) were transferred in the past two weeks. However, not even 50 percent of new doctors were appointed to the posts of the transferred doctors, the sources said. As a result, medical education and medical services are likely to be hampered due to fewer doctors.

Sixteen doctors were transferred to various other places in the state, two weeks back. These doctors were relieved on Monday. Now, 11 associate professors have been transferred.

Some doctors from other medical colleges in the state have been transferred to GMCH. Still, around 50 percent of the posts of the transferred doctors are vacant.

Dean Dr Sanjay Rathod said that the orders for the transfers of 11 doctors were received on Friday. Some doctors have also come to their places.