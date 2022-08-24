27 Murders reported in city in eight months

Manish Gajbhiye

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

The reputation of Aurangabad as a peace-loving city has been hampered as the rise in the number of murders in the past few months has defamed the city. Moreover, the city police have been very effective in taking quick measures and grabbing the culprits in these murder cases.

As many as 27 murders were reported in the city in the past eight months since the beginning of this year. The police have managed to detect 26 murder cases, informed cyber police station PI Gautam Patare.

The brutality of some of these murders was so severe that the condition of the victims was beyond identification. Most of the murders that occurred from January to August were due to sour relations among couples and family disputes. The murderers in these cases were not hardcore criminals but committed these heinous crimes out of a fit of rage. Moreover, there were also murders committed by habitual criminals over the disputes of money or rivalry. Apart, there were murders committed by drug addicts in inebriated conditions.

There were a few murders that had created sensations not only in the city but across the state. To mention a few were the murder of an 18 years old collegiate girl in May. A murder of a watchman was beaten by a group of people in Cidco area and also making the video of the incident viral. A housewife was brutally murdered by her lover in an extramarital affair in the city in August. These were the most heinous murders.

The city police are credited with solving these murder cases. The quick action and necessary steps taken had put the murder accused behind the bar. Patare said, whenever the concerned police station received information about any murder, the police team quickly plunged into action and nabbed the culprits. Based on the technical evidence, it was easier for the police to reach the accused, he said.

ACP (Crime) Vishal Dhume said, no doubt there has been an increase in murder cases. However, most of the cases were related to family disputes and were not committed by hardcore criminals. These murders were not pre-planned and were committed in a fit of rage. Detection of the murder followed by appropriate investigation plays an important role. Whenever there had been a murder, the police rushed to the spot without wasting time and collected necessary evidence. The city crime branch and the cyber police station played an important role in detecting the cases. The investigation of the Kashish Murder case was entirely done by the crime branch. The technical evidence like CCTV footage checking and tracing the location of the accused was done by the cyber police, Dhume said.

Total Murders from January to August: 27

Murder cases detected: 26

Major murder cases from January to August

January 15 - A property dealer Hasan Sajid Patel was brutally stabbed by a group of around nine persons in Misarwadi area.

February 6: A woman died after being beaten up by her lover in Mukundwadi area.

January 21 - A youth Siddharth Salve was crushed to death with a stone and later burnt in TV Centre Hudco area.

March 21 - A labourer Salim Shah was stabbed by a man and his three sons at Misarwadi.

April 20 - A watchman Manoj Avhad was beaten to death by a group of people over the suspicion of theft in Cidco area.

May 17 - A 19 years old girl Renuka Dhepe was stabbed by her lover in his room in Naregaon.

May 21 - An 18 year old student Sukhpreet Kaur alias Kashish was murdered by a jilted lover Sharansingh Sethi near Deogiri College.

May 24 - Devendra Kalantri murdered his parents Ghansham and Ashwini in Garkheda.

May 29 - Accused Balaji Lonikar killed his wife Madhura over suspicion of an affair.

June 4 - A man was beaten and later burnt in the mountain near Himayat Baug.

June 5 - Macchindra Pitekar killed his wife Bilkis alias Meena over a family dispute.

June 13 - A 19 years old boy was killed by his friends Aamer and Feroz in Jadhavwadi area over a money dispute.

August 15 - A married woman Ankita Shrivastav was murdered brutally by her lover Saurabh Lakhe in Hudco area.