27 teachers & employees to travel 250 km for election duty

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 27 teachers and employees from Dharashiv sub-centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will have to travel 250 km for election duty in Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency.

The district administration gave 29 teaching and non-teaching members to election duty in the district. Of them, 16 teachers while 13 are employees. Two employees have already joined the election duty.

All the employees have undergone election training. They had to leave one day before from Dharashiv to

attend the training in the city to avoid any inconvenience at the eleventh hour.

The employees were given the election duty in the district for Lok Sabha polls. They will arrive here from Dharashiv and leave for allotted tehsils like Vaijapur, Gangapur and Sillod.

Meanwhile, some of the employees on the condition of anonymity said that there is also an election in Dharashiv. “We will perform the duty happily if given Dharashiv. All the employees will have to travel 250 km for election duty and bear mental stress along with travelling expenses,” they said.